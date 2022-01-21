WORLD
1 MIN READ
Study: Scientists most trusted in society, govt leaders least
A major study has found the world is failing to meet the challenges of the climate crisis and COVID-19 because of widespread distrust in governments and other institutions. The Edelman Trust Barometer surveyed 36,000 people in 28 countries and found trust in democratic governments is falling compared to previous years. Political commentator Jason Epstein unpacks the challenges democratic governments are facing due to the pandemic. #EdelmanTrust #Scientists # COVID19
Study: Scientists most trusted in society, govt leaders least
January 21, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us