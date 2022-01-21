January 21, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US charges four Belarusian officials with aircraft piracy
Four Belarusian officials have been charged in the US with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy. They’re accused of engineering the diversion of a Ryanair Flight last year to arrest dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was on board. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University explains the consequences of this move for Belarus. #Belarus #RyanairHijacking #RomanProtasevich
US charges four Belarusian officials with aircraft piracy
Explore