US charges four Belarusian officials with aircraft piracy

Four Belarusian officials have been charged in the US with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy. They’re accused of engineering the diversion of a Ryanair Flight last year to arrest dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was on board. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University explains the consequences of this move for Belarus. #Belarus #RyanairHijacking #RomanProtasevich