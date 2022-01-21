WORLD
1 MIN READ
Report accuses former pope Benedict XVI of inaction in four sex abuse cases
Former pope Benedict XVI has expressed shock and shame for child sexual abuse carried out by the Catholic clergy. A spokesperson also says the retired pontiff must examine an investigative report that accuses him of an inaction over four cases in Germany. Brenden Thompson, CEO of Catholic Voices, has more on the report. #benedictxvi #sexabuse #catholic
January 21, 2022
