Should The Rich Get Taxed More?
Inequality explodes while the pandemic makes the richest, even richer. Business for billionaires is booming as more of the global poor is pushed further into poverty. The gap between rich and poor today is the biggest in living memory. As leaders convene for the World Economic Forum’s Davos Summit, what can be done to address the ever-widening wealth gap? A group of uber rich, calling themselves Patriotic Millionaires, published an open letter this week asking governments to tax them more. Would that address inequality? Guests: Djaffar Shalchi Founder of Millionaires for Humanity Dana Abed Influencing Lead at Oxfam in Lebanon Vicky Pryce Board Member at Centre for Economics and Business Research
January 21, 2022
