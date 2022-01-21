WORLD
1 MIN READ
Houthi Rebels Target Heart of the Gulf
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels hit the capital of the United Arab Emirates with missiles and drones on Monday. The strikes caused several casualties, prompting the US, UN and regional countries to all condemn the attacks. The UAE warned the acts will not go unpunished. Will the US re-designate the Houthis as a terrorist group? How that would affect the humanitarian crisis in Yemen? And is the Gulf region set to see more tensions? Guests: Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Sam Ramani Associate Fellow at RUSI
Houthi Rebels Target Heart of the Gulf
January 21, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us