American rock star who sang 'Bat Out of Hell' dies aged 74

The music world is mourning American rock star Meat Loaf. He died on Friday at the age of 74. The singer born Marvin Lee Aday had hits such as 'Bat Out of Hell' and 'I'd Do Anything for Love'. Lindsay Bishop, contemporary music anthropologist discusses his legacy. #meatloaf #batoutofhell #marvinleeaday