One year on, Presiden Biden's approval rating drops 10 points

One year after taking office, US President Joe Biden’s overall approval rating has dropped some 10 percentage points. COVID-19 vaccination rates have stagnated stagnant as Omicron spreads, and Biden’s social spending and voting protection rights bills are stuck in congressional limbo. So has the president overpromised, and under delivered? From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.