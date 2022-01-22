January 22, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Proud Boys leader exclusively speaks out on January 6 | My America
In My America, Yunus Paksoy travels across the country to gain an understanding of people and groups the mainstream media is often accused of ignoring. As the investigation into the attack on the US Capitol continues, TRT World speaks exclusively to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who is accused of inciting the violence. #J6 #ProudBoys #January6
Proud Boys leader exclusively speaks out on January 6 | My America
Explore