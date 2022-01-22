New Yorkers worried over 'dangerous' subways

Since the pandemic began, more people in New York are homeless, and transit crimes have spiked 65% in just a year. And following a fatal subway attack on a 40-year-old woman by a homeless man, calls for the city to tackle both problems have become louder. Muttalip Erdogan went down to the Big Apple’s subway to ask New Yorkers if they feel safe. #SubwayAttack #AsianAmericans #NYC