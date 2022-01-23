January 23, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK says Kremlin trying to install pro-Russian leader in Kiev
The UK's Foreign Office says it has information that Russia is planning to "install a pro-Russian" president in Ukraine. The British foreign ministry has offered no evidence, and Russia denies the plot. But the statement only adds to rising tensions on the Russian-Ukraine border and in capitals around the world. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Ukraine #ProRussian #UK
UK says Kremlin trying to install pro-Russian leader in Kiev
Explore