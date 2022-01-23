WORLD
Robot helps schoolboy learning from home be part of his classroom
A seven-year-old boy too ill to go to school in Berlin, is still able to interact with his teacher and fellow students, thanks to a robot avatar. Joshua Martin Angeli can't attend classes because he has a tube in his neck due to a chronic lung disease. Asli Atbas reports on a high-tech initiative designed to reduce childhood isolation.
January 23, 2022
