January 23, 2022
Robot helps schoolboy learning from home be part of his classroom
A seven-year-old boy too ill to go to school in Berlin, is still able to interact with his teacher and fellow students, thanks to a robot avatar. Joshua Martin Angeli can't attend classes because he has a tube in his neck due to a chronic lung disease. Asli Atbas reports on a high-tech initiative designed to reduce childhood isolation.
