Burkina Faso’s president reportedly detained by mutinous soldiers
There are reports that Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore has been detained by mutinying soldiers at a military base. Authorities have implemented an overnight curfew in response to anti-government demonstrations. David Otto, from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies has more on the political crisis in Burkina Faso. #RochKabore #BurkinaFasoCoup #Daesh
January 24, 2022
