January 24, 2022
WORLD
Are the Norway talks a step towards recognition of the Taliban?
The first day of talks between the Taliban and Western government officials has taken place in Oslo. The delegation is led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Taliban officials say the meetings are part of efforts to legitimise their administration. Obaidullah Baheer from the American University of Afghanistan has more on the talks. #Taliban #Norway #Norway
