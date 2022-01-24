WORLD
Ukraine War Fears: Is Escalation Out of Control?
The US embassy in Kiev says 'Russian military action could come at any time.’ It's ordered families of American diplomats to leave the country. But Ukraine's Foreign Minister has called the move premature, and a 'manifestation of excessive caution.' While the US gives its strongest warning yet of an imminent Russian invasion, are Western officials blowing the threat out of proportion? Are fears being stoked unnecessarily and if so, to what end? Guests: Gilbert Doctorow International and Russian Affairs Analyst Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Nikolay Petrov Russia and Eurasia Programme Research Fellow at Chatham House
