Digital poverty leaves millions of children behind their peers

Nearly a quarter of the globe's children can't read or count. It's a major concern for the United Nations, which says the world must address the problem in the interests of current and future generations. That's why the theme of this year's International Day of Education is changing course. Associate Director at Human Rights Watch, Bill Van Esveld has more on this statistics. #InternationalDayofEducation #COVID #Digital