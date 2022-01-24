WORLD
1 MIN READ
NATO allies send jets, ships to enhance Eastern Europe defences
The analysis of combat tactics is that time may be running out if Russia intends to attack Ukraine. Cold winter conditions make hard ground ideal for tanks, but once spring approaches, the land can turn to mud, making it more difficult to move military hardware. The same time constraints also apply to the west, which is trying to deter a possible invasion through diplomacy with Moscow, the threat of sanctions, and sending lethal assistance to Ukraine. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
NATO allies send jets, ships to enhance Eastern Europe defences
January 24, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us