January 25, 2022
Does Ukraine feel assured it will be protected from another Russian invasion?
The White House says the US has ‘a sacred obligation to support the security of our eastern flank countries’. NATO members are now mobilising fighter jets and warships. TRT World asks Olexiy Haran from Kiev Mohyla University whether Ukraine feels assured that it will be protected from another Russian invasion. #Ukraine #Russia #NATO
