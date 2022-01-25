January 25, 2022
How beneficial is billionaires' space travel to the rest of us?
Billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have received a lot of criticism for their recent voyages to space, with some arguing they should be investing in solutions to Earth's problems before blasting off. Francisco Diego from the University College London talks to TRT World about whether space tourism can benefit humanity. #spacetravel #spacetourism #Branson
