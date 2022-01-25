January 25, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Prince Andrew scandal: The latest of many for the British monarchy
CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/9ganuj1xttU The Queen should be focusing on celebrating her impressive 70 years on the throne, instead she's been forced to publicly strip her third child of all his royal duties after a judge ruled Prince Andrew should face trial for alleged sex crimes. It's not the fist time her family's private lives have disrupted things
Prince Andrew scandal: The latest of many for the British monarchy
Explore