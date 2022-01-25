Playback: Exclusive interview with the Taliban on their policy towards women

We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. US President Joe Biden says he expects Russia to invade Ukraine. And warns, the result would be a 'disaster' for the Kremlin. Turkiye donates more than 500 houses to survivors of two earthquakes in Albania in 2019 We have an exclusive interview with the Taliban on their policy towards women. And... we'll look at how the Pomak people in Bulgaria are keeping a tradition alive.