January 26, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tech giants invested a combined $280B into new technology in 2021
Big tech is spending big bucks to try to stay relevant and profitable. From Meta to Microsoft, they're all looking for new platforms and products to keep us hooked this year and into the future. Cyber security analyst Pierluigi Paganin has more on where big companies should be spending their money to future proof. #Meta #Microsoft #Amazon
Tech giants invested a combined $280B into new technology in 2021
Explore