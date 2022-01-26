January 26, 2022
WORLD
World Bank blames Lebanon’s elite for ‘zombie’ economy
The World Bank has heavily criticised Lebanon’s political establishment for orchestrating what it calls one of the world’s worst national economic depressions. Said Bilani, president of the Institute for Middle East Peace, explains how the country’s political establishment has been able to get away with creating such economic woes. #Lebanon #WorldBank #zombieeconomy
