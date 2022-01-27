Can Johnson Hold Onto Power?

DESCRIPTION: The political gambler, the liar, the incredible escape artist. Which Boris Johnson are we seeing as the UK Prime Minister faces the biggest challenges of his Premiership? GUESTS: Ivor Gaber Professor of Political Journalism Ben Harris-Quinney Chairman at the Bow Group Lord Clive Soley Former Labour MP Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.