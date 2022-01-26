WORLD
Turkiye and El Salvador Strengthening Relations
Despite being a world apart, Latin America and Turkiye are looking to deepen their connections. And that was on full display during the first visit by a Salvadoran president to Ankara. After signing a series of trade and security deals, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described President Nayib Bukele's two-day visit as a turning point in the two countries' relations. What opportunities could there be for Turkiye and Latin America to boost ties? Guests: Mehmet Necati Kutlu Director of Centre for Latin American Studies Javier Farje Latin American Journalist and Analyst
