January 26, 2022
What challenges will Big Tech face in 2022?
Big Tech is spending big bucks to try to stay relevant and profitable. From Meta to Microsoft, the world's most valuable companies are all looking for new platforms and products to keep users hooked this year and into the future. Marc Palatucci from Future Today Institute explains where the industry leaders are heading and the challenges facing them. #Metaverse #techcompanies #socialmedia
