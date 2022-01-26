WORLD
Iran, China and Russia Hold Naval Drills
Russia, China and Iran conducted naval drills in the northern Indian Ocean, not far from the world's energy choke point, the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. Although it wasn't the first maritime exercise between the three, they come at a time when all are seeing heightened tensions with the US. China's Defense Ministry said it would deepen cooperation between the three navies. Are they trying to send a signal to the US? Guests: Michael Doran Senior Fellow at Hudson Institute Eleonora Tafuro Research Fellow at ISPI
January 26, 2022
January 26, 2022
