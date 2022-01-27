January 27, 2022
US and NATO deliver written replies to Russia's security demands
The United States and NATO have presented Moscow with written replies to its security demands in Eastern Europe. Tension is high and there have been repeated warnings that Russia could be preparing military action against Ukraine. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University discusses whether Moscow has been taken by surprise by this rejoinder from the West. #Putin #Ukraine #NATO
