January 27, 2022
What is behind the latest Houthi missiles attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE?
In the past week, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched drone and missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates. One of the targets was an oil storage facility near Abu Dhabi's airport. At least three civilians were killed in the attack. Giuseppe Dentice from the Centre for International Studies explains what is behind the attacks. #Houthi #UAE #Yemen
