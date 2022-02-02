Europe’s energy crisis

With the coldest two months of the winter probably still to come, Europe's gas supplies are running dangerously low. And things could get worse, should Russia invade Ukraine - if that happens, does Europe have the stomach to impose sanctions on Moscow in the knowledge that supplies could be cut further in retaliation? GUESTS: Wael Makarem Senior Market Strategist Samuel Ramani Researcher in International Relations at University of Oxford Thomas O'Donnell Geopolitics Analyst at the Hertie School of Governance