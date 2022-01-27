WORLD
2 MIN READ
MI5 outs Christine Lee as ‘Spy’ - big donations to Barry Gardiner - dodgy!
In a rare move, MI5 - British Military Intelligence - issued an alert to Members of Parliament, warning them about a woman, Christine Lee, who is believed to have been working as an agent for the Chinese state and trying to influence British politicians. This week Nexus speaks with Anthony Glees, a Professor in Security and Intelligence Studies who says the British public are not taking the China threat seriously enough, Philip Ingram, a Former Colonel in British Military Intelligence who thinks Barry Gardiner was a likely gateway to valuable information, Nicholas Eftimiades, a Former CIA Special Agent who has dedicated his life's work to understanding the methods of spies and elaborates in his book 'Chinese Espionage: Operations and Tactics,' and Einar Tangen, a China Analyst pushes back by offering an alternative view, 'what if Christine Lee was a business woman mixing with prominent figures to build rapport.'
MI5 outs Christine Lee as ‘Spy’ - big donations to Barry Gardiner - dodgy!
January 27, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us