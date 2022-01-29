Playback: Train carrying aid to Afghanistan sets off from Turkiye

We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. TRT World has captured a rare glimpse of life for Ukrainian soldiers on one of the most dangerous front lines in the region. The turmoil in Africa's Sahel region is also attracting Russia's attention, and troubling some Western nations. A defiant UK Prime Minister says he will not resign over the so-called partygate scandal. And bees are under threat in Gaza due to Israel's constant incursions, and from its herbicide planes which kill vegetation in the area. #News #Playback