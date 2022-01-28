WORLD
Putin Accepts Offer to Visit Turkiye to Discuss Ukraine Tensions
Europe remains on edge as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to grow. But in a possible shift, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an offer from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Turkiye to lower tensions. With President Erdogan having close relations with the presidents of both Russia and Ukraine, can NATO ally Turkiye play a mediating role in the Ukraine crisis? Guests: Talha Kose Brussels Coordinator for SETA Giovanna De Maio Visiting Fellow at George Washington University
January 28, 2022
