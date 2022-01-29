The US warns of a 'horrific' outcome if Russia invades Ukraine

US military officials are warning of a "horrific" outcome if Russia invades Ukraine. That's as NATO steps up its defenses. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he doesn't want the situation to escalate further. In a phone call with Emmanuel Macron, Putin has told the French president that he's prepared for more dialogue. But Moscow has also moved troops into Belarus, giving Russia the ability to attack Ukraine from three sides. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Ukraine #Russia #NATO