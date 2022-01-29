Africa Matters: Burkina Faso Coup Unpacked

This week, we unpack the latest developments in Burkina Faso, where the military has ousted President Roch Kabore despite popular support on the ground. We also peek inside an initiative in Nigeria bringing more women into tech by teaching them IT and graphic design skills. And as the Africa Cup of Nations heats up, we look at Cameroonians showcasing their football skills and culture. #AfricaMatters #AfricaNews