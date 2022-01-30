January 30, 2022
NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine
Russia says it's seeking legally-binding security guarantees from NATO, that would "ensure security on the entire European continent, with full, equal regard to Russia's legitimate interests". The comments by the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, came on Sunday after the UK announced it will offer NATO troops, weapons, and jets in Europe.
