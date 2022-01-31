Microsoft to acquire Activision in $69B metaverse bet | Money Talks

Microsoft has announced it's buying embattled video game-maker, Activision Blizzard, for almost 70 billion dollars, a historic deal and the company's biggest acquisition. The deal would transform the Windows-maker into world's third largest gaming company by revenue, after Tencent and Sony. Gaming industry analyst and economist, Serkan Toto joined us from Tokyo. He's the CEO of the industry consultancy, Kantan Games. #Microsoft #ActivisionBlizzard #GamingIndustry