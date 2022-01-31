January 31, 2022
Costa Rica converts hydroplant to power crypto mining | Money Talks
Cryptocurrencies are sometimes called the future of finance. But the leading digital token, bitcoin, has been criticised for being stuck in the Dark Ages when it comes to its environmental practices. A company in Costa Rica, however, is trying to show that crypto mining doesn't have to be a dirty word. #BitcoinMining #CryptoMining #Hydroplant
