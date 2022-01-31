Colombia firms find organic alternatives to toxic fertiliser | Money Talks

Manmade fertilisers have boosted food production around the world. They've doubled the amount of people who can be fed from one hectare of land. But these chemical fertilisers cause pollution both when they're being made and when they are used. In Colombia, one company is on a mission to promote a cleaner kind of fertiliser. As Manuel Rueda reports, it's trying to do something big from a thing that's tiny. #BeetleLarvae #OrganicFertiliser #GreenFarming