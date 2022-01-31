Fuel hikes, climate crisis drive demand for electric cars | Money Talks

Rising fuel prices and growing concerns over the use of fossil fuels are driving demand for electric vehicles. Global EV sales shot up from 2.1 million units in 2020, to 4.5 million, last year. While the likes of Tesla and China's SAIC Motor are leading the pack, many conventional automakers are also entering the race to go electric. Daniel Ives was with us to discuss more. He's the managing director of Wedbush Securities. #ElectricCars #FuelPrices #EVMarket