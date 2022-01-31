BIZTECH
Energy prices soar as geopolitical tensions threaten supply | Money Talks
Oil price has risen to its highest in years over the past week. Demand for the commodity has grown due to the easing of strict pandemic restrictions. Geopolitical tensions are also threatening to hamper global supplies. Russia is the biggest supplier of the natural gas that millions of European households need to heat their homes, and businesses to run their machinery. Moscow wants to sell even more to the bloc, with the commodity flowing through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Neil Atkinson is an independent oil industry analyst in Paris. He tells us what an escalation between Russia and Ukraine would mean for the European economy. David Amaryan also joined us the programme. He's the founder of Balchug Capital, an emerging-markets investment manager based in Moscow. #OilPrice #NaturalGas #RussiaUkraineTensions
January 31, 2022
