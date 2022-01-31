January 31, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
North Korea confirms testing longest-range missile since 2017
North Korea has confirmed the successful testing of a massive nuclear-capable ballistic missile. In response, the US has appealed to Pyongyang to join talks about its weapons programme with no preconditions. Robert Kelly from Pusan National University explains what may be behind Pyongyang’s series of missile tests this month. #MissileTests #NorthKorea #UNSC
North Korea confirms testing longest-range missile since 2017
Explore