How did Northern Ireland remember the 50th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday?’

Half a century ago, British soldiers killed 14 protesters on the streets of Londonderry in Northern Ireland. The event was dubbed ‘Bloody Sunday’. Brendan Ciaran Browne from Trinity College Dublin has more on the events held to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. #BloodySunday #BogsideMassacre #Britishmassacre