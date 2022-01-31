WORLD
WHO warns current financial model is 'set to fail'
Amit N Thakker, chairperson of the Africa Healthcare Federation talks to TRT World about the World Health Organization's warning that if the current funding model continues WHO is being set up to fail as the global agency continues to battle the pandemic and other world health crises. pandemic and other world health crises. #WHO #Ghebreyesus #fundingmodel
January 31, 2022
