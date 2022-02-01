February 1, 2022
How will Mali-France spat impact regional stability?
France is recalling its ambassador from Mali after the West African country's military rulers ordered him to leave. The breakdown in relations follows French criticism, described by the junta as ‘hostile and outrageous’. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies has more on the Mali-France spat. #Mali #France #JoelMeyer
