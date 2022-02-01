February 1, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mali’s junta says Joel Meyer can return if France clarifies its position
Malian authorities say French ambassador Joel Meyer can return if France justifies its comments about Mali's junta being "out of control". Emmanuel Kwesi Aning from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre explains whether France will provide Bamako with the explanation they've asked for. #France #Mali #LeDrian
Mali’s junta says Joel Meyer can return if France clarifies its position
Explore