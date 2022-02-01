Us President Hosts Qatar's Emir at the White House

US President Joe Biden has met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He's the first Gulf leader to visit Washington since Biden took office. Discussions between the two have focused on investment, bilateral ties and energy co-operation, which has become more urgent as tensions rise on the Russia-Ukraine border. Qatar already supplies about 5 percent of Europe's natural gas needs - and could soon be asked to provide more. Strait Talk's Hadya Al Alawi has more.