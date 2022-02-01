Biden to Designate Qatar a Major non-NATO Ally

Biden promised to make Qatar a major non-Nato ally of the US as he met with Qatar's Emir' Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the white house. Qatar, as one of the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, can it help fill a potential energy shortage if Russia chose to turn off its supplies to Europe? How this would affect the regional balances? Guests: Thomas O'Donnell Lecturer at the Hertie School of Governance Tom Marzec-Manser Head of Gas Analytics AT ICIS