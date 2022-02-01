February 1, 2022
What has changed in Myanmar one year since the military coup?
Tuesday marks one year since the military took power in Myanmar. Pro-democracy demonstrators had planned a "silent strike" to mark the occasion. But the junta warned that anyone taking part in a protest could be charged with treason. Ronan Lee from Loughborough University unpacks what has changed since the military took power. #myanmar #coup #burma
