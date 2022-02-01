Myanmar in a state of turmoil one year after military takeover

A year ago, people in Myanmar woke to find their phone lines cut. They soon found out why: the military had seized power in a coup. Since then, the country has been in turmoil: protests following the takeover have been suppressed, but still continue, public services have largely ceased to function and there are fears of further escalation. Claire Herriot has more. #MyanmarCoup #Protests #Military