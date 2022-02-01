February 1, 2022
WORLD
Mali says envoy expelled due to 'outrageous statements' by France
France is recalling its ambassador from Mali after the West African country's military rulers, on Monday, ordered him to leave. The breakdown in relations followed French criticism, described by the junta as "hostile and outrageous". France and Mali have worked together to fight terrorist groups in the Sahel region for nearly a decade.
